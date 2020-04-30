Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Cook. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary





At age 16, Cathy left high school to work as a spinner at Myers Plant of Textiles Inc. in south Gastonia to help support her family. Soon after, she was promoted to one of the first female section hand at Myers Plant of Textiles Inc. Next, Cathy became the first woman plant supervisor at the Pinkney Plant of Textiles Inc. Due to the decline of the textile industry, Cathy transitioned to Garlock Inc. where she worked with her sister, Loyce, as a machinist. Cathy was employed as a machinist at LNS Turbo Inc. in Kings Mountain, NC until retiring in 2013.



Catherine was born on October 8, 1949 in Gastonia, NC. She was the daughter of the late Fred Conner and Mildred Mamie Dillinger Conner.



She is survived by her husband, William Ronnie Cook, sons, Ronnie Dwayne Cook (Lisa Renee Bolton Cook), David Allen Cook (Wanda Kay Brandon Cook), grandchildren, Nicholas Patrick Cook (Kristen Colbie Tolodziecki Cook), Christopher Hayden Cook, Alexandra Shay Cook, Spencer Hailer Cook, Cody Austin Cook, great grandchildren, John Wiley Cook, Emerson Marie Cook, brothers, Jimmy Fred Conner (Verol Louise Conner), Lester Junior Conner (Melinda Costner Conner), Timothy Dean Conner (Shelly Beaver Conner), Bobby Ray Conner (Cathy Skates Conner), Billy Wayne Conner, sisters, Judy Marline Conner Rabon (William "Bill" Rabon), Rita Faye Conner, Brenda Louise Conner McElroy (Mikell McElroy), Linda Annette Conner Williams (James Williams), nieces and nephews, Dana Lynn Conner, Jimmy Ray Conner, Angela Mariene Conner, Linda Conner Thompson, Cameron Conner, Brittany Conner, Stacey Conner, Blake Conner, Brandon Conner, Jessia Conner, Tony Conner, Christian Conner, Kimberly Leopard Sisk, Terry Damon Parrish, Daniel Ross Conner, Ella McElroy, and Conner Williams.



In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her sisters, Loyce Anne Conner Strader and her husband, Danny Strader, and Joyce Anne Conner.



Cathy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother (Nana).



In memory of Catherine C. Cook, memorials may be made to the Wayne T. Patrick House Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Cook family.

Catherine Geneva Conner Cook, 70, of Clover, SC, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice and Community Care. Published in The Herald on Apr. 30, 2020

