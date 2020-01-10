Catherine (Willis) Howell (1936 - 2020)
Service Information
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC
29745
(803)-684-1880
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Obituary
Catherine Willis Howell, 83, of Smyrna, SC, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 peacefully at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Bratton Funeral Home with the Reverend Scott Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM Saturday at Bratton Funeral Home.

Catherine was born on December 9, 1936 in Spruce Pine, NC. She was the daughter of the late Gentry Willis and Grace Saylor Willis. She was a member of Enon Baptist Church in Smyrna, SC.

Catherine is survived by her sons, Mickey Howell (Connie), Ralph Howell, Jerry Howell (Debbie), Kenneth Howell (Rhonda), brother, Reid Willis, sister, Elizabeth Norman, 10 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Bud" Howell, brothers, Buster Willis, James Willis, and sisters, Dorothy Barnett, Lucille Harmon, and Billie McClellan.

In memory of Catherine W. Howell, memorials may be made to the , 4121 Clemson Blvd, Anderson, SC 29621.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Howell family.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
