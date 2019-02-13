Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Catherine Louise Rogers Harvey, 84 passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.



Mrs. Harvey was born in Andrew, NC and the daughter of the late Jim Rogers and the late Myrtle



Gibbie Rogers. She was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harvey was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hubert Harvey, Jr. and her son Charles Hubert Harvey, III.



Services for Mrs. Harvey will be 11:00 am, Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 E. White Street with the Reverend Gerald Bennett officiating. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30 pm, Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the funeral home and other times at the home.



Mrs. Harvey is survived by her son, Jimmy Lee Harvey of Rock Hill; her daughters, Mary Sue Collins of the home and Janet Darlene Hampton of Franklin, NC; her brother, Bob Rogers of Andrews, NC; and her four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



