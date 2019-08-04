Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine McMakin "Kitty" Donaldson. View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine McMakin Donaldson, 79, of Fort Mill passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019.



Catherine was born on June 2, 1940 in Charlotte, NC to the late William Stafford McMakin and Veronica McMakin. She graduated Charlotte Catholic High School in 1958 and later served as the director of daycare at Aldersgate United Methodist Church Charlotte. Catherine enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs. She will be missed by her family and friends.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Fred William Donaldson Sr., three brothers Stephen, Johnny and Michael McMakin.



Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Fred William Donaldson Jr. and wife Tracye of Rock Hill, Rob Donaldson and wife Gail of Rock Hill, one daughter Lisa Donaldson Lundy and husband Jeff of Fort Mill, grandchildren Ashley Donaldson, Brad Donaldson, Will Lundy and Zach Lundy. Also surviving are her siblings Billy McMakin of Portland, OR and Mary Lura Langley and husband Max of Rock Hill.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Philip Neri Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Palmetto Funeral Home, Fort Mill.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Saint Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Rd E, Fort Mill, SC 29715.



Online condolences may be registered at



Palmetto Funeral Home is proudly serving the Donaldson family.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 4, 2019

