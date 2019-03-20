Catherine Steele McCallum, 94, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill.
Funeral service will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:30 am at NewKirk Baptist Church, 175 Museum Road, Rock Hill, SC. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery. Visitation with family and friends will be prior to the service from 10:00 am until time of the service in the church sanctuary.
Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. McCallum was the daughter of the late Thomas Fant Steele, Sr. and the late Blanche Quinn Steele. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ralph Stevenson McCallum. She was a graduate of Rock Hill High School class of 1941 and a charter member of NewKirk Baptist Church. Mrs. McCallum was retired from the Celanese Corporation with 35 years of service.
Surviving are her son, Howard T. McCallum and his wife, Linda of Rock Hill; two daughters, Elaine M. Langston and her husband, Arnold of Clover and Cathy M. Morrison of Indian Land; her four grandchildren, Donna D. Russo (Richard), Robert T. Darnell, Jr. (Katy), Daniel S. McCallum (Jennifer), and Zach McCallum; her eight great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Logan, Jesiah, Ethan, Eva, Reed, Julianna and Riley; her two sisters, Cornelia Troublefield of Rock Hill, and Mae Crocker and her husband, Charles of Asheville, NC; her beloved care giver and close friend Gloria Simpson. Mrs. McCallum was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Fant Steele, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. McCallum's name to NewKirk Baptist Church, 175 Museum Road, Rock Hill, SC. 29732.
