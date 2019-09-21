Cathy Lynn Hollis (1954 - 2019)
Service Information
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC
29730
(803)-329-1414
Obituary
Cathy Hollis of York, SC, 65, of 73 5th Street, York, SC died September 17, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care in Rock Hill, SC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Hollis, father, EJ Roach, mother, Betty W. Roach, Bobby Roach and Kenny Roach all of Rock Hill. A memorial service to celebrate life of Cathy Hollis on September 28th, 2019. At 1:00 p.m. At the home of Buck and Angie Warlick 1406 Cameron Road, York, SC. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
