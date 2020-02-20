Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecil Eugene McDaniel. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Cecil Eugene McDaniel, Sr., 89, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his home.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732. Burial will at a later date in Adnah United Methodist Church Cemetery.



Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mr. McDaniel was the son of the late Roy and Ethel McDaniel. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Paul, JC and Wadell McDaniel. He retired from the City of Rock Hill Fire Department and was the owner of McDaniel and Sons Landscaping. He was a United States Army veteran and served as a MP in the Korean War. He was a member of the Post 2889, Elks Club and the American Legion Frank Roach Post 34. He was also a member of Eastside Baptist Church.



He is survived by his wife, Doris Black McDaniel; two sons, Cecil E McDaniel, Jr. of Chester, SC and Darryl McDaniel of Rock Hill; three brothers, Charlie (Betty) McDaniel of Fort Mill, Jimmy (Diane) McDaniel and Harold McDaniel all of Rock Hill; his sister, Helen Brock of Rock Hill; grandson, Matthew (Crystal) McDaniel; two great-granddaughters, Nicki McDaniel and Ava McDaniel all of Rock Hill; and two great-grandsons, Lawson McDaniel of Rock Hill, and Ryder Wilson of Chester.



Condolences may be made to the McDaniel family at

