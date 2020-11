Or Copy this URL to Share

Cecilia Thomas

April 26, 1937 - November 14, 2020

Chester, South Carolina - Cecilia Carmen Thomas, 83, of 570 Center Rd., Chester, SC, passed away on Sat., Nov. 14, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Sat., Nov. 21, 2020, at 1:00pm at Sandy River Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Keith Taylor officiating, Viewing on Sat. 1 hour prior to the service at the gravesite. King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, SC is in charge of arrangements.





