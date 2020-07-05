Mr. Cedric Huckabee, 79, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home, 669 Wildwood Drive, Rock Hill with Dr. Tom Patterson officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mr. Huckabee was the son of the late Manning Huckabee and the late Pauline Fields Huckabee. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lynda Huckabee; and his sisters, Adrena Payne and Sylvia Steele. He was a US Army veteran and was a retired warehouse manager with the City of Rock Hill for over 20 years. He enjoyed playing golf and socializing with his friends. He also enjoyed working in his yard. He loved his family and was a master prankster with his grandchildren. He was a loving and supportive member of Woodhaven Baptist Church.
Surviving are his son, Manning "Spud" C. (Pam) Huckabee Jr. of Fort Mill; two daughters, Robyn (Bill) Boyd of York and Dana (Walter) Cronister of Rock Hill; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his brother, Phillip Huckabee; and two sisters, Judy Sistare and Kay Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Huckabee's name to Woodhaven Baptist Church, 2060 Marett Blvd., Rock Hill, SC, 29732.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.