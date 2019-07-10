Chadwick "Chad" Joseph Melton, 44, of Fort Mill, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Rock Hill. He was born September 4, 1974 in Rock Hill, SC, son of John "Tommy" Thomas Melton and Karen Epps Melton.
Chad graduated from Fort Mill High School, where he played tennis and basketball. He continued his education at the College of Charleston graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications. He enjoyed playing tennis, fishing, hunting and was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan.
In addition to his parents of Fort Mill, he is survived by his sisters, Mitzi Melton Grappone of Columbia and Mary Beth Melton and fiance, John Kendall of Greenville; nephew, Brighton Kendall; aunt, Peggy Melton Sanders of Rock Hill; and many cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Chad's Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, July 12, 2019 at Palmetto Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald on July 10, 2019