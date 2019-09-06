Chanel Elizabeth Plisko, 19, tragically passed away on September 1, 2019. She was born on February 23, 2000 in Killeen "Fort Hood", Texas, the daughter of John Edward Plisko Jr. and Susan Ferrara Plisko. Left to cherish her memories along with her parents, are her maternal grandparents, Anthony and Deloras Ferrara; paternal grandfather, John Plisko Sr.; and brothers, Anthony, Dakota, Elijah, and Christian Plisko. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Annliese Plisko. A memorial service will be held 1 pm Sunday at Greene Funeral Service- 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. A guestbook is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in The Herald on Sept. 6, 2019