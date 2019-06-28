Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene (Dover) Griffin. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Charlene Dover Griffin, 67, of York, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Hospice and Community Care in Rock Hill.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Canaan UMC in Smyrna from 2-3 PM., with a Celebration of Life service following at 3:00 PM at the church with Rev. Beth Drennen officiating.



Charlene was born on October 24, 1951, she was the daughter of the late, Lloyd and Mary Lee Dover of Kings Creek, S.C. She was a graduate of Blacksburg High School, class of 1969. Charlene was a member of Canaan United Methodist Church and retired from Filtration Group in York. She enjoyed her home, her cat, Nico, her flower garden, family, friends and neighbors.



She is survived by her son, Bobby Griffin (Wendy) of Clover, SC, grandchildren, Bobby Griffin, Jr. (Nicole), Kelsey Griffin (Tyler), twins, Brian and Bradley Griffin, great grandchildren, Brady and Lincoln, siblings, William Dover of McConnells, Betty Wallace and Lonie Dover of York, SC, Lorene Boheler of Kings Creek, Tammy Martin of Cowpens, SC. and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her precious son, Brian Miller Griffin, her brother, Lloyd Dover, and her sister, Faye D. Patterson.



Memorials may be made to Canaan UMC, 4810 Canaan Church Road, PO Box 23, Smyrna, SC 29743 or Wayne T. Patrick Hospice and Community Care, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Online Condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Griffin family.

Mary Charlene Dover Griffin, 67, of York, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Hospice and Community Care in Rock Hill.The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Canaan UMC in Smyrna from 2-3 PM., with a Celebration of Life service following at 3:00 PM at the church with Rev. Beth Drennen officiating.Charlene was born on October 24, 1951, she was the daughter of the late, Lloyd and Mary Lee Dover of Kings Creek, S.C. She was a graduate of Blacksburg High School, class of 1969. Charlene was a member of Canaan United Methodist Church and retired from Filtration Group in York. She enjoyed her home, her cat, Nico, her flower garden, family, friends and neighbors.She is survived by her son, Bobby Griffin (Wendy) of Clover, SC, grandchildren, Bobby Griffin, Jr. (Nicole), Kelsey Griffin (Tyler), twins, Brian and Bradley Griffin, great grandchildren, Brady and Lincoln, siblings, William Dover of McConnells, Betty Wallace and Lonie Dover of York, SC, Lorene Boheler of Kings Creek, Tammy Martin of Cowpens, SC. and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her precious son, Brian Miller Griffin, her brother, Lloyd Dover, and her sister, Faye D. Patterson.Memorials may be made to Canaan UMC, 4810 Canaan Church Road, PO Box 23, Smyrna, SC 29743 or Wayne T. Patrick Hospice and Community Care, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.Online Condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Griffin family. Published in The Herald on June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close