Charlene Pittman
Charlene Parsons Pittman, 70, of York, SC, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 peacefully at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at First Baptist Church in McConnells with Pastor Greg Zolninger and Rev. Sam Murphy officiating.

Charlene was born on May 22, 1950 in Rock Hill, SC. She was the daughter of the late Charles Parsons and Carolina Patrick Parsons. She attended First Baptist Church of McConnells and had a love for shopping.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Pittman, son, John Wesley Pittman (Ann), and granddaughter, Elizabeth Pittman.

In addition to her parents, Charlene was preceded in death by her son, Justin Bradford Pittman and sister Carol Jeanette Parsons Harper.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of McConnells, PO Box 5, McConnells, SC 29726.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Pittman family.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
