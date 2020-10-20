- Charles Andrew "Chuck" Beard went home to Heaven on Saturday, October 17, 2020 surrounded by his family at The Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
Chuck was born in Texarkana, Texas on March 26, 1942 to the late Marlin C. and Sealie S. Beard, the ninth child of ten children. After joining the U.S. Navy in 1959, he served six active years followed by twenty-six years of reserve service. In 1962, he married his first love, Glynis Sexton Beard. Through fifty-eight years of marriage, they built a happy life and dedicated their lives to raising their children and loving their grandchildren with all their hearts.
Chuck retired after forty years of employment at Bowater, Inc. After retirement, he enjoyed part-time employment at Fort Mill Golf Club and Springfield Golf Club. In his spare time, he loved to be on the golf course where he spent time with the best of friends. He was an avid Clemson Tigers fan and loved to watch the games with his grandchildren. The greatest joy in his life was being a grandfather! He had such a unique bond with each one and has left them a legacy that would be difficult for anyone to replicate. He was a member of West End Baptist Church, but also attended Park Baptist Church. The greatest gift he leaves his family is the assurance we will see him again because of his Christian life and acceptance of Jesus Christ as his Savior.
Chuck leaves behind his loving wife of over fifty-eight years, Glynis; his daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa Beard Thomas and Scott Thomas, Heather Beard Henderson and Jason Henderson; and son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Karen Beard. In addition, he leaves to cherish his memory nine grandchildren: Krista Thomas (Michael Sardo), Ridge Thomas (Stephanie), Jenna Beard Smith (Sam), Chandler Beard (Hannah Culp), Alexa Thomas (Josiah Johnson), Isabella Thomas, Gabriella Thomas, Graci Glynis Henderson, and Ava Thomas; his great-grandson and namesake, Everett Charles Smith, and great-granddaughter, Skylar Casale. Survivors also include his sister, Rosie Beard Scott of Linden, Texas and his brother, Gary W. Beard, of Douglasville, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at West End Baptist Church, 1727 McConnells Highway, Rock Hill, SC 29732 officiated by his two grandsons, Ridge Thomas and Chandler Beard. The family will receive friends immediately after the service. The family will have a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Jude's Hospital for Children. https://www.stjude.org/
Condolences may be made to the Beard family at www.greenefuneralhome.net
