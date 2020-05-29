Charles A. ("Charlie") Pendleton passed away on May 26, 2020. He was the son of James Campbell Pendleton and Edith Pennington Pendleton. Charlie was born in Clover, SC on January 25, 1945 and grew up there. He was a graduate of Clover High School and stayed in close contact with most of his classmates through reunions and other social activities in the community, including participation in Masonic Lodge functions and active membership in the Clover Jay Cees.



He entered service in the U.S. Navy shortly after graduation and served aboard a Fleet Tug Boat during the Vietnam era. This was an exciting part of Charlie's life and he was an active member and officer of the National Association of Fleet Tug Boat Sailors. Charlie worked for the American Thread Plant in Clover during High School Years and for a short while after returning home from the Navy. He later joined Westinghouse/ Siemens in Charlotte and enjoyed a productive and successful career there until his retirement.



Charlie was devoted to his wife, Marilyn, unabashedly declared his love for her to friends and delighted in her company. They spread the joy of their relationship to the many friendships they developed over the years. Charlie was active in the Tega Cay Vintage Club, Men's Friday Morning Breakfast, Tega Cay Veterans Association, Tega Cay Croquet Club and enjoyed boating on Lake Wylie.



Once you became Charlie's friend, you had a friend for life. He loved people and was known to be a dependable volunteer and someone who cared. Charlie Pendleton made a difference and will be very much missed by his friends and family.



He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Rhew, siblings Mike Pendleton (Linda), Pat Pendleton (Evelyn), Sister-in-Law, Freida Pendleton in addition to numerous nieces, nephews their children and "adopted siblings Harry and Nancy Barnes.



He was predeceased by his brother Ronny Pendleton and sister Barbara Stowe.



Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be a private graveside service on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Clover, SC. A live stream of the service may be viewed at the Palmetto Funeral Group Facebook page.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Post 34, 524 Heckle Blvd. Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Palmetto Funeral Home of Fort Mill is serving the family of Mr. Charles Pendleton.



