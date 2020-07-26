Charles Barnett Brewer, 57, passed away peacefully and after a valiant battle with cancer on Thursday July 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was born on March 21, 1963 in Gastonia, North Carolina and raised in Rock Hill, SC.
Charlie is preceded in passing by his parents, Billy & Barbara (Bigger) Brewer.
Charlie was a gifted musician, and singer-songwriter who played drums, guitar, bass guitar and keys. Following graduation, Charlie promptly moved to California and spent three years in the L.A music scene while playing with his rock band, Merge. Charlie had the honor of performing with Charlie Floyd and many other prominent and talented musicians for many years. In 1997, he, Charlie Floyd and Amos Green opened the Daytona Opry, an accomplishment he was most proud of. From there, Charlie went on to work for the Carolina Opry for ten years as a Production Assistant to Calvin Gilmore. Throughout his entire life, Charlie maintained his love for music and creating. He was a popular musician along the Grand Strand and in Murrells Inlet for many years who cherished playing in his family band with his beloved children, Billy & Carlie. He was also a member of Belin United Methodist Church. Above all else, Charlie loved his family with his whole heart. He will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish Charlie's memory are his beloved wife, Patricia "Trish" (Sauls) Brewer of Murrells Inlet; their children, Billy Brewer & Carlie Brewer both of Murrells Inlet; sister, Suzie Price and her husband, John of Rock Hill, SC; niece, Brooke; nephews, Brandon & Blaine; as well as many supportive friends, neighbors and fans.
A Celebration of Charlie's life and benefit concert will be held on Sunday July 26, 2020 at 7:00PM at the Inlet Square Mall Parking lot, 10125 Frontage Rd. Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Memorials in Charlie's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
To view these details online or offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of the arrangements.