Mr. Charles William Beamguard, 88, of Clover, SC, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill, SC.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Oakdale Presbyterian Church, 12585, W. Highway 55, Clover, SC with the Rev. Matt Horne officiating. The family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday at M. L. Ford & Sons, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC. Interment will be in the Church cemetery.
Mr. Beamguard was born in York County, SC, son of the late Walter and Mattie Lineberger Beamguard. He served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War and was the retired owner of Beamguard Plumbing and Heating. He was a charter member and Elder Emeritus of Oakdale Presbyterian Church.
Survivors are his wife of 60 years, Emily Lindsay Beamguard; daughters Joni Jackson (Robert) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Jana Krashner (Doug) of Clover, SC; son Jonathan Beamguard (Rita) of Clover, SC; nine grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to WTPJ-LP (Radio Ministry of Temple Presbyterian Church), P.O. Box 733, York, SC 29745.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 1, 2020