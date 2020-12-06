Charles Culp, Sr.
August 16, 1946 - November 29, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mr. Charles Nathaniel Culp Sr., age of 74, of 1186 Glenarden Drive, Rock Hill, South Carolina passed on November 29th, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Graveside service celebration of life for Mr. Charles Culp Sr., will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 at Liberty Hill Baptist Church 5725 Liberty Hill Road Catawba, SC.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 7th, 2020 from 5p.m. until 8p.m. at Parker Funeral Home. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements