Charles Robert Denman, age 80, passed away November 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Joan Kramer Denman; daughters, Susan K. Overend (Robert), Titusville, FL, Debra L. Wrigley (Ronald), Pensacola, FL, and Allyson L. Schutte, Frankfort, IN; grandchildren, Sandrea Shank, Robert Shank (Cheyanne), Amanda Burgraff, Kimberlee Clement (Anthony), Christopher Schutte; great grandchildren, Skyler Shank, Kiara Jeffrey, David Shank, Wyatt Shank, Lexie Burgraff, Emilyn Clement and Olivia Clement.
Mr. Denman was born in Wilkinsburg, PA to the late Dewey Griggs and Vera June McClintock Denman. He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, PA and received his JD at Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL. He retired from the Boeing Corporation, Kennedy Space Center, as a Launch Vehicle engineer supervisor/manager. As an attorney, he specialized in tax law. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Chester, SC and one of the organists. He received his 50 year DeMolay pin. He was a 32nd degree Mason; Past Master of Cocoa, FL Masonic Lodge and Grand Organist of the Grand Lodge FL. He was Grand Organist and Worthy Grand Patron FL, Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the York Rite and Scottish Rite Bodies.
Visitation for Mr. Denman will be 6-8:00 PM Friday, December 6 at Pollard Funeral Home. The celebration of Mr. Denman's life will be at 2:00 PM, December 7, at Bethel United Methodist Church, Chester, SC Pastor Michael Burgess will officiate. Order of the Eastern Star and Masonic services will follow. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ridgeview Park, 2006 Grove Ave, Richmond, VA 23220.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 24, 2019