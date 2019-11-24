Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pollard Funeral Home 115 York Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-3168 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Bethel United Methodist Church 101 York Street Chester , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Robert Denman, age 80, passed away November 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Joan Kramer Denman; daughters, Susan K. Overend (Robert), Titusville, FL, Debra L. Wrigley (Ronald), Pensacola, FL, and Allyson L. Schutte, Frankfort, IN; grandchildren, Sandrea Shank, Robert Shank (Cheyanne), Amanda Burgraff, Kimberlee Clement (Anthony), Christopher Schutte; great grandchildren, Skyler Shank, Kiara Jeffrey, David Shank, Wyatt Shank, Lexie Burgraff, Emilyn Clement and Olivia Clement.



Mr. Denman was born in Wilkinsburg, PA to the late Dewey Griggs and Vera June McClintock Denman. He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, PA and received his JD at Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL. He retired from the Boeing Corporation, Kennedy Space Center, as a Launch Vehicle engineer supervisor/manager. As an attorney, he specialized in tax law. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Chester, SC and one of the organists. He received his 50 year DeMolay pin. He was a 32nd degree Mason; Past Master of Cocoa, FL Masonic Lodge and Grand Organist of the Grand Lodge FL. He was Grand Organist and Worthy Grand Patron FL, Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the York Rite and Scottish Rite Bodies.



Visitation for Mr. Denman will be 6-8:00 PM Friday, December 6 at Pollard Funeral Home. The celebration of Mr. Denman's life will be at 2:00 PM, December 7, at Bethel United Methodist Church, Chester, SC Pastor Michael Burgess will officiate. Order of the Eastern Star and Masonic services will follow. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ridgeview Park, 2006 Grove Ave, Richmond, VA 23220.



Pollard Funeral Home is serving the Denman family.

Charles Robert Denman, age 80, passed away November 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Joan Kramer Denman; daughters, Susan K. Overend (Robert), Titusville, FL, Debra L. Wrigley (Ronald), Pensacola, FL, and Allyson L. Schutte, Frankfort, IN; grandchildren, Sandrea Shank, Robert Shank (Cheyanne), Amanda Burgraff, Kimberlee Clement (Anthony), Christopher Schutte; great grandchildren, Skyler Shank, Kiara Jeffrey, David Shank, Wyatt Shank, Lexie Burgraff, Emilyn Clement and Olivia Clement.Mr. Denman was born in Wilkinsburg, PA to the late Dewey Griggs and Vera June McClintock Denman. He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, PA and received his JD at Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL. He retired from the Boeing Corporation, Kennedy Space Center, as a Launch Vehicle engineer supervisor/manager. As an attorney, he specialized in tax law. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Chester, SC and one of the organists. He received his 50 year DeMolay pin. He was a 32nd degree Mason; Past Master of Cocoa, FL Masonic Lodge and Grand Organist of the Grand Lodge FL. He was Grand Organist and Worthy Grand Patron FL, Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the York Rite and Scottish Rite Bodies.Visitation for Mr. Denman will be 6-8:00 PM Friday, December 6 at Pollard Funeral Home. The celebration of Mr. Denman's life will be at 2:00 PM, December 7, at Bethel United Methodist Church, Chester, SC Pastor Michael Burgess will officiate. Order of the Eastern Star and Masonic services will follow. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ridgeview Park, 2006 Grove Ave, Richmond, VA 23220.Pollard Funeral Home is serving the Denman family. Published in The Herald on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close