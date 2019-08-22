Charles Edward Farah, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at his home.
Private Graveside Service was held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 with Father Agustin Guzman of St. Mary Catholic Church officiating.
Mr. Farah was born January 6, 1927 in Rock Hill to the late George B Farah, Sr. and the late Mary Simon Farah. He graduated from the Winthrop Training School and Clemson College Class of 1948. He was retired from Bowater Carolina Corporation.
Mr. Farah is survived by his wife, Barbara Russell Farah; his daughter, Cheryl Nicole Farah of Clemson, SC; his sister, Priscilla Frances Farah of New York, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials to be made to a .
Condolences may be sent to the family on-line at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 22, 2019