Funeral will be held 1:00 PM Saturday June 20 at Chris King Memorial Chapel. Viewing will be Friday June 19, 3:00pm-7:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will be 11am Monday, June 22, at Hillside Cemetery Darby Road in Chester. Family will receive friends at the home of his brother Louis Jackson 188 Ligon Street Chester. Services are entrusted to Chris King Memorial Chapel 121 Mobley Street Chester, South Carolina. www.christopherkingsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.