Charles Ellis (1954 - 2019)
Charles Ellis, 65, of 1023 Albert Street, Rock Hill, SC passed on March 25, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. - 11:59 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at China Grove AME Zion Church followed by funeral services begin at 12:00 noon at the church. Burial at Barber Memorial Cemetery. Parker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
