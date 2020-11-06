Charles Faile, Sr.
June 26, 1930 - November 4, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mr. Charles Edward Faile, Sr., 90, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Northside Baptist Church, 1140 Curtis Street, Rock Hill with Revs. Scott Davis and Joey Deese officiating. Burial will follow the service in Laurelwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30-1:45 pm at the church. The service will be available for viewing Saturday evening, via the church's YouTube channel NBCRH.
Mr. Faile was a native of Rock Hill and the son of the late Charlie Dewey and Daisy Beatrice Stowe Faile. He was a lifelong member of Northside Baptist Church where he was a greeter, usher, deacon, Sunday school teacher, and RA Leader. He served others through his Prison Ministry, Homebound Ministry, Habitat for Humanity and through numerous church mission trips. He also served others through the Brotherhood Builders and the FAT Team, which helped repair churches and helped build handicap ramps. He also enjoyed calling church members on their Birthday to wish them well. Mr. Faile retired from RHP&F Company with 47 years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie McFadden Faile.
Mr. Faile is survived by his wife, Helen Ellis Faile of the home; sons, Charles Edward Faile, Jr. and Gilbert R. "Randy" Faile (Leslie) all of Rock Hill; son, Richard Ellis, Jr. of Narrows, VA; daughters, Kay E. Perry of Catawba, SC and Kelly P. Shugart (Chris) of Rockwell, NC; his brother, Bobby Faile (Debbie) of Fort Mill, SC; sister-in-law, Margie Faile; nine grandchildren, Derek Alan Faile, Lee Perry (Rachel) and Jonathan Perry all of Columbia, SC; Conrad, Colton and Caleb Shugart of Rockwell, NC; Melissa Ellis of Bishopville, SC; and Holly and Elizabeth Ellis of Indiana. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dewey Faile.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Faile's name to Northside Baptist Church, Mission Fund, 1140 Curtis Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
