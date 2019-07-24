Charles G. Davis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles G. Davis.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Davis, 82, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at CMC-Main in Charlotte, NC. Born January 21, 1937 in Tullahoma, TN, he was a son of the late George and Mattie Bell (Shelton) Davis. He was the last surviving of his 13 siblings.

Funeral services will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, July 27 at First Baptist Church in Clover, SC. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3:00 pm, prior to the service.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Theresa Davis; four daughters: Sharon Kay, Debbie, Marcie, and Rose; three sons: Charles, Michael, and Harold, Jr.; 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Best known for his positivity, his spirit will continue to shine for the loved ones he leaves behind.
Published in The Herald on July 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.