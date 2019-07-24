Mr. Davis, 82, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at CMC-Main in Charlotte, NC. Born January 21, 1937 in Tullahoma, TN, he was a son of the late George and Mattie Bell (Shelton) Davis. He was the last surviving of his 13 siblings.



Funeral services will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, July 27 at First Baptist Church in Clover, SC. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3:00 pm, prior to the service.



Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Theresa Davis; four daughters: Sharon Kay, Debbie, Marcie, and Rose; three sons: Charles, Michael, and Harold, Jr.; 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.



Best known for his positivity, his spirit will continue to shine for the loved ones he leaves behind.

