On January 6, 2020 Charles Gentry Blaylock (83) decided he was ready to explore the glories of Heaven. Charlie was in awe of God's creation. He loved traveling and would stand with his hands in his pockets, mouth agape and declare "Oh man! Look at that!" Charlie walked closely with the Lord. After 50 plus years of serving churches in Illinois, Missouri and Texas, he continued witnessing in word and deed. He found his hospice service especially rewarding when he could sit and listen to patients and family talk about their life stories. He repaired wheelchairs to send to South America. He picked up and delivered food for Hope House. He taught Sunday School on occasion at Westminster Presbyterian and at a local nursing home.



He also showed his friends and family what unconditional love is. As heartbroken as we are at his absence, we rejoice knowing that he has a new body, new ears and new voice. His family will never be able to forget the "time to get up song" he joyfully sang way too early in the morning. As member of the choir at Westminster, Charlie sang with gusto - not very well - but his enthusiasm made up for it. Now we know he's singing with a perfect voice.



Charlie was a voracious reader. He could get so deep into a book that his children, when young, could come in screaming and he wouldn't hear a word. He devoured history and loved visiting historical sites such as Gettysburg, PA; Pearl Harbor, HI and Normandy, France. He would sit and listen for hours to anyone who had served in the military. Of course, he would sit and listen to anyone for hours, period.



If you ever had a hug from Charlie, you wouldn't forget it. He put his whole heart into a hug. He was easy to laugh and carried a song in his heart. He never met a stranger. If his meal at a restaurant was good, he'd go back in the kitchen to thank those who prepared it. If you needed advice, he might offer it, but more likely he'd pray with you for wisdom and the Lord's guidance. If you needed a shoulder to cry on, he always had a handkerchief in his pocket and heartfelt hug.



There are so many Charlie stories to tell, but we must provide the obligatory information about Charlie as well. He was born the only child of Charles Leo and Eva Gentry Blaylock in Herrin, IL. He met his wife, Janet Lukens Blaylock in the nursery of First Baptist Church. While not love at first sight (he was only 2 months old when Jan first entered the nursery), it was a lasting love. They were married for 61 years last June. They were blessed to have two remarkable children: Charles Mark Blaylock (wife Laura), Rock Hill, SC and Carol Sue Parson (husband Don), Jacksonville, FL. His children's spouses were loved as his own children, maybe even more on some occasions. He was doubly blessed when his twin grandchildren were born: Carson Michael Blaylock and Anna Katherine Blaylock, both in Jacksonville, FL. Charlie graduated from William Jewell College, Liberty Missouri and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY.



Family and friends will celebrate the life of this extraordinary man on Saturday, January 18 at 2pm at the Westminster Presbyterian Chapel, 1300 India Hood Rd, Rock Hill, SC. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that you continue serving others by making a donation to Hope House, 411 Park Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



