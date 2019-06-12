Mr. Charles H. Nichols, 74, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 1, 2019. Homegoing Service: Thursday, June 13, 2019, Viewing: 9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m. ~ Funeral: 11:00a.m. Services will be held @ Jordan Grove M. B. C. ~ 2603 Anita St. ~ Houston, Texas 77004. Final Resting Place: Houston National Cemetery ~ Houston, Texas. Final Arrangements Entrusted to the Caring Professionals of: McDuffie's Mortuary, Inc. ~ 115 W. Hamilton St. ~ Houston, Texas 77076 ~(713) 695-8400.
Published in The Herald on June 12, 2019