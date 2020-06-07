Charles Herbert Hudson was a loving husband, proud father, devoted 'Pawpaw' and strong man of faith. After completing high school, he served in the United States Army during the Korean War (1951-1952). As a ship's cook, he continued making dinners in those large proportions for years to come. Shortly after returning back to York, he married the love of his life Ruby Williams and began his life on the police force. In 1971, he achieved professional success by becoming the Chief of Police for York City, holding the position for 10 years. To many in York, he remained the 'Chief' until the end and his commitment was acknowledged with the highest civilian honor awarded by the governor, The Order of the Silver Crescent in 2018. Throughout his life, Charles was active in Filbert Presbyterian Church, serving as Elder, scout leader and bible study member. Additionally he was a big family man in that he loved his family fiercely including his big extended family, which he visited with and enjoyed listening to them perform every Thanksgiving. Charles passed away in the morning of June 5th, 2020 with family and loved ones by his side.
He is preceded to the pearly gates by his wife Ruby Williams Hudson, daughter Ladonna Hudson Champion, brothers James Earl Hudson and Bill Hudson (wife Helen Hudson), and his nephew Harold Hudson.
His legacy includes his sister Bessie Lou Lowman; daughters Connie Hudson Keeter (husband Jay) and Kimberly Hudson Childers (husband Ronald); grandchildren Benjamin Champion, Adam Keeter (wife Rachel), Breanna Keeter, Meredith Keeter Ritchie (husband Mike), Meaghan Champion, Cassidy Bolin, Brooklyn Childers and Brandon Childers; great-grandchildren Michael Ritchie, Violet Keeter and Addalie Champion Stoddard; nephews Eric Lowman, Anthony Lowman, Earl Hudson, Bryan Hudson, Billy Hudson and Larry Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a love offering to Filbert Presbyterian Church, York, SC. The graveside memorial service will be Tuesday June 9th at 11 am at Lakeview Memory Gardens, 1774 Filbert Hwy, York, SC.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Hudson family.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.