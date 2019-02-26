Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Junior Dixon. View Sign





Mr. Dixon was born December 07, 1944 in Pageland, SC and was a son of the late Clarence Junior Dixon and Magdelene Pope Dixon. He was a graduate of Great Falls High School and attended York Technical College. He was retired from J.P. Stevens and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Mr. Dixon was a member of the Great Falls Church of the Nazarene.



He was preceased in death by his loving wife, Ruby Mae Dixon, and grandson, Michael Alexander Howard. He is survived by two sons, Charles R. Dixon (Spouse: Christina) of Great Falls, SC and Brian Dixon of Rock Hill, SC; one daughter Sandra Dixon Howard (Spouse: Steve) of Rock Hill, SC; one brother, Clyde Dixon (Spouse: Pat) of Great Falls, SC; five sisters, Linda Dixon Craig of Chester, SC, Joyce McCammon (Spouse: Brent) of Great Falls, SC, Brenda Roof (Spouse: Ron) of Orangeburg, SC and Dot Taylor of Great Falls, SC and Joyce Greene of Wilmington, DE. Additionally, he is survived by three granddaughters, one grandson, and three great grandchildren.



