Charles Michael Lyon YORK, SC - Charles Michael Lyon, 27, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, due to a car accident. He was born December 29, 1992, in Pineville, NC. Michael loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and riding ATV's. He had the biggest smile on his face anytime you would see him. Michael had a way to bring laughter and a smile to everyone's face. His favorite bible verse is John 3:16. Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Autumn Lyon; grandmother, Frances Lingerfeldt; mother Linda Bradley; step father, Sam Bradley; father, Keith Lyon; step mother, Anita Lyon; sister, Kayla Propst (brother-in-law, Anthony Propst); sister, Tomesha Lyon; brother, Chad Lyon(sister-in-law Ashley); nieces Maliah Propst and Blair Harris; best friend, Darron Smith; and four legged fur baby Blue. He is preceded in death by grandfather Lewis Lingerfeldt, grandfather Charles Lyon and grandmother Faye Lyon. Arrangements will be held Saturday, May, 23, at 11:00am at Unity at Calvary Church of God, 550 Hollis Lakes Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29732. Parker Funeral Home, Rock Hill, SC is serving the family.

