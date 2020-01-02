Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles M. Madsen Jr.. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles M. Madsen Jr., 84, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at his home in Rock Hill, SC surrounded by his loving family.



Visitation with family and friends will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:30 until 7:30p.m. at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Born in Brooklyn, New York on February 9, 1935, Mr. Madsen was the son of the late Charles Madsen Sr. and the late Ane Cooper Madsen. Mr. Madsen's career was formally in sales and then retired from Celanese Corporation. Mr. Madsen was a past member of the Moose and Elks Lodge. Mr. Madsen loved to play golf and spend time with his family. He and his wife were avid travelers who enjoyed the RV life, tripping around the United States to every state and providence of Canada.



Mr. Madsen is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dorothy Erdmann Madsen; his three sons, Charles Madsen (Julie), Wayne Madsen (Brenda), and Eric Madsen (Nora), all of Rock Hill, SC; his grandchildren; Kirsten Davis (Justin), Lauren Madsen (Daniel), Will Madsen (Ashlyn), Lindsey Madsen, Megan Madsen, Josh Madsen (Hannah), and Taylor Madsen; his five great-grandchildren; his younger sister, Anna Page of California. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ellen Swartzenburg.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be mailed to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



