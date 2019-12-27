Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Marvin "Chuck" Bennett. View Sign Service Information Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory 1047 Chesnee Highway Gaffney , SC 29341 (864)-488-1141 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Chuck" Marvin Bennett, 83, transitioned from his earthly home to Heaven on



Tuesday, December 24th, 2019. He was the widower of the late Nancy Moseley Bennett and the son of the late William Marvin Bennett and Grace Waits Bennett. He was born in Monticello, GA on July 13, 1936. He lived in Marlboro County, SC where he graduated from Marlboro County High School. He attended Clemson College on a scholarship to play baseball where he was a pitcher. He served in the US Navy from 1956 until 1960 having graduated from Hospital Corpsman School and he served on hospital ships in California and Okinawa. After his service to our country, he returned home and became a South Carolina Highway Patrolman and later became an employee of York Electric Coopertive, where he retired after almost 37 years of service. Mr. Bennett was a member of Philadelphia United Methodist Church.



He enjoyed hunting and fishing and raising bird dogs. He was known for his outgoing personality and practical joking. He was the best husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather anyone could ever ask for. He will be missed terribly.



He is survived by a daughter, Lisa Bennett, of the home, her special friend, Mark Bonney, of Lake Wylie; grandson and grand-daughter-in-law, Trey and Erica Barnhill Childers of Gaffney, his great-grandchildren Marah Childers and Branton Childers of Gaffney; a sister, Nell McRae of Charlotte, NC; an uncle, Tommy Bennett and wife, Eleanor of Mauldin, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank his care-taker, Shirley Clark, who became like a member of the family



Memorials may be made to: Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 2260 Chester Highway, York, SC 29745.



The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Philadelphia United Methodist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at the church with Reverend Emily Sutton, Reverend Jack Phillips and Mr. Larry Sanders officiating. Interment will be on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Oakland Cemetery in Gaffney with military honors.



The family will be at the residence.



