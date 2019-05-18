Charles Nathaniel "Charlie" Varnadore, 82, of Rock Hill, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was born April 18, 1937 in Sylva, NC, son of the late Clarence and Cora Passmore Varnadore.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Theresa Varnadore; sister, Drucilla Cornwell; and several grandchildren.
Charlie proudly served his country for 22 years in the Army National Guard. Outgoing by nature, he never met a stranger. He enjoyed time spent camping, telling jokes and spending time with those he loved. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived sons, Mike Varnadore, John Varnadore and Steve Varnadore; daughter, Jennifer Varnadore Worthington; sister-in-law, Thelma Dill; sister, Ada Cotton; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Whitesell Funeral Home in Rock Hill. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery.
Online condolences may be directed to: www.whitesellfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 18, 2019