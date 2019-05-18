Charles N. Varnadore (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles N. Varnadore.
Service Information
Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill
975 Riverview Road
Rock Hill, SC
29730
(803)-980-7444
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill
975 Riverview Road
Rock Hill, SC 29730
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill
975 Riverview Road
Rock Hill, SC 29730
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charles Nathaniel "Charlie" Varnadore, 82, of Rock Hill, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was born April 18, 1937 in Sylva, NC, son of the late Clarence and Cora Passmore Varnadore.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Theresa Varnadore; sister, Drucilla Cornwell; and several grandchildren.

Charlie proudly served his country for 22 years in the Army National Guard. Outgoing by nature, he never met a stranger. He enjoyed time spent camping, telling jokes and spending time with those he loved. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived sons, Mike Varnadore, John Varnadore and Steve Varnadore; daughter, Jennifer Varnadore Worthington; sister-in-law, Thelma Dill; sister, Ada Cotton; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Whitesell Funeral Home in Rock Hill. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery.

Online condolences may be directed to: www.whitesellfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.