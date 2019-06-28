Mr. Charles Ray Player, 63, passed away at his home.



The memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Park Baptist Church, with Rev. Dave Kiehn officiating.



Born in Norfolk, VA, Mr. Player was the son of the late Charles Ray Player, Sr. and the late Mary Frances Lowder Player. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Judith Williams Player. He was a US Navy veteran. He was a sports fanatic and Clemson fan.



Surviving are his sister, Clara K. (Bill) Akley of Catawba, SC; two nieces; and one nephew.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Player's name to Park Baptist Church, 717 E. Main St., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.

