Charles Richard Parsons, 96, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at his home. He was born March 12, 1923 to the late John Wesley and Rilla Boulware Parsons in York, SC. He was the widower of June Westmoreland Parsons.



Charles was an incredibly talented and creative woodworker from an early age. He enjoyed creating replicas of antique furniture pieces and building custom cabinets. He developed Wesley Woods subdivision in Rock Hill and built many of the homes there.



In his retirement years, he and June enjoyed the years they lived at Edisto Island, fishing and working on his boat. He was always an avid reader, especially non-fiction relating to the naval history of World War II. He was also proud of his service in the United States Navy.



Survivors include his daughters, Jeanette Harper of Rock Hill, SC, and Charlene Pittman (Jerry) of York, SC; step-daughter, Cindy O'Quinn of Spartanburg, SC; four grandchildren; a step-grandson; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a grandson, a brother, and a sister. He was first married to the late Caroline Patrick Parsons.



Visitation will be 12:00-12:45 PM Friday, December 13, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 1:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Robert L. Brown.



The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Agape Hospice, 516 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.



Sincere and heartfelt thanks and appreciation go to his caregivers from Agape Hospice: Sheila, Amy, and Melissa and to his caregivers from Comfort Keepers: Annie, Shelly, Sissy, Barbara, and Makeitha.



