Mr. Charles "Ray" Moore, age 62 of Keystone Heights passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Orange Park Medical Center unexpectedly. He was born June 26, 1956, in Rock Hill, South Carolina to the late Charles Walker and Myrtle (Lambert) Moore and had honorably served ten years in the United States Navy. Mr. Moore was a resident of Keystone Heights for the past eighteen years and was employed as an Avionics Technician for Pegasus Technologies Inc. When he wasn't working he enjoyed being outdoors golfing, boating and fishing, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. Mr. Moore leaves behind his wife of nineteen years Carolyn (Carpenter) Moore of Keystone Heights and two children Jamie Moss (Sarah) of Oakleaf and Shelly Bryan (Michael) of Elkview, West Virginia. Also left behind are three siblings Larry Moore of St. Augustine, Gene Moore of Lancaster, South Carolina and Ellen Gwyn of Rock Hill, South Carolina and was also lovingly called "Papa" by Skylar Moss, Austin Moss, Connor Moss and Alex Bryan. The family will be having a private gathering at their home.
Published in The Herald on June 6, 2019