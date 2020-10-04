1/1
Charles Robert "Bunny" Walker
Charles Robert "Bunny" Walker, 67, of Fort Mill passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 following a period of declining health.

Bunny was born on April 21, 1953 in Rock Hill, SC to the late Brady Newton and Flossie May Walker. He enjoyed playing music and could play the guitar, banjo, fiddle and harmonica. Bunny also enjoyed watching stock car racing. He will be remembered as a kind and loving father, husband, and brother.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Robin Lynne Bryngelson Walker; brothers Tommy, Raymond, Runt and Larry Walker; one sister Faye.

Family left to cherish his memory include Greg Walker and wife Andrea, Devaun Walker, Kaci May; brothers Bill, Johnny, Richard and Sonny Walker. Also surviving is one grandson Brandon Walker and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Bunny also was survived by his faithful Dog Lizzy, who had spent many years by his side.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Pkwy, Rock Hill, SC 29730.

Online condolences may be registered at www.palmettofh.com

Palmetto Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Fort Mill is serving the Walker family.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmetto Funeral Home
2049 Carolina Place Drive
Fort Mill, SC 29708
803-802-7788
