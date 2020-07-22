1/1
Charles Sidney Morrow
1937 - 2020
Charles "Sidney" Morrow Sr. 83 died on July 16, 2020. Sidney was the loving husband of 65 years to Doris "Jeanette" Morrow and wonderful father to Charles S. Morrow Jr. of New Jersey and Terry D. Oglesby of Cowpens. Son in law Eddie Oglesby. He was also a Grandfather to 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Born May 23, 1937, native of Black Mountain, NC. Sidney was employed for over 40 years at Rock Hill Printing and Finishing. He was a master craftsman who always helped others in need. Sidney is now with his parents Sid and Ruth Morrow. He is survived by 4 brothers Jim, Sammy, Ronnie and Terry. He was an Eagle Scout and served in the US Navy. Sidney was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Doctors and Nurses at Piedmont Medical Center and sincere appreciation to Dr. Amit Shah. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 329-4141
