Charles W. Blackwell (1953 - 2020)
Obituary
Charles Wayne Blackwell, 66, died April 2, 2020. Charles was born on November 6, 1953, son of the late, William and Faye Galloway Blackwell. A graduate of Furman University and USC Law School, he was a retired Attorney.

Charles is survived by his wife, Jennifer, son, Scott and a brother, William.

A memorial service will be held later in the year due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, Charlotte, NC 2; (704) 641-7606.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
