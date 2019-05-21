Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles W. KivettJr.. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary





Memorial service with military honors for Mr. Kivett will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Woodland United Methodist Church, 801 Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Eddie Usher officiating. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. Burial will be private.



Mr. Kivett was born June 1, 1940 in Asheboro, N.C., to the late Charles Wayman Kivett, Sr. and the late Irene McRae Kivett. He was a US Marine Veteran; a graduate of Greensboro College and earned his Masters at Appalachian State University. Mr. Kivett was owner of Eagle Builder Services of Rock Hill.



Survivors include his wife, Nancy Sasser Kivett; his sons, Brian W. Kivett and his wife, Julie of Rock Hill, and Jonathan S. Kivett and his wife, Jessica of Columbia, SC; his dughter, Sally Ann Kivett of Columbia, SC; his four grandchildren, Haley, Madeline, Alex and Owen; his sisters, Betty Pennington of Belmont, NC and Martha Bristow (Don) of Asheboro, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodland United Methodist Church, 801 N. Cherry Road, Rock Hill,SC 29732 or , 222 S. Church Street, Charlotte, NC 28202.



Condolences may be made online at

