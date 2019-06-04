Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Weaver Edwards II. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Charles (Charlie) Weaver Edwards, II, 64, of Rock Hill passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Carolina Medical Center-Main in Charlotte, North Carolina.



Mr. Edwards was born in Elizabethton, North Carolina and the son of the late Robert Lee Edwards and the late Frances Inez Hair Edwards. He was a devoted husband, wonderful father, and the proudest PawPaw. He worked as a machinist with Siemens in Charlotte, North Carolina. Mr. Edwards was a long time NASCAR fan, a history buff, car and motorcycle enthusiast, and enjoyed sharing his interest of high school football and dirt track racing with his grandson, Mason. Until his recent illness, Mr. Edwards was involved in community events including being a member of the York County Optimist Club, SCV, and attended as many car shows and bluegrass events as possible.



Services for Mr. Edwards will be 11:00 am, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill with the Reverend Arthur Vick officiating.



Burial will follow in the Laurelwood Cemetery, 143 Laurel Street, Rock Hill. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30 pm, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel and at others times at the home.



Mr. Edwards is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kay King Edwards; his two daughters, Vickey Finley (Josh) and Alex Edwards, all of Rock Hill; his sister, Martha Edwards; his two grandsons, Mason Conner and Jackson Finley; and his two nieces. Carolyn and Emily.



Condolences may be made at

Mr. Charles (Charlie) Weaver Edwards, II, 64, of Rock Hill passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Carolina Medical Center-Main in Charlotte, North Carolina.Mr. Edwards was born in Elizabethton, North Carolina and the son of the late Robert Lee Edwards and the late Frances Inez Hair Edwards. He was a devoted husband, wonderful father, and the proudest PawPaw. He worked as a machinist with Siemens in Charlotte, North Carolina. Mr. Edwards was a long time NASCAR fan, a history buff, car and motorcycle enthusiast, and enjoyed sharing his interest of high school football and dirt track racing with his grandson, Mason. Until his recent illness, Mr. Edwards was involved in community events including being a member of the York County Optimist Club, SCV, and attended as many car shows and bluegrass events as possible.Services for Mr. Edwards will be 11:00 am, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill with the Reverend Arthur Vick officiating.Burial will follow in the Laurelwood Cemetery, 143 Laurel Street, Rock Hill. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30 pm, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel and at others times at the home.Mr. Edwards is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kay King Edwards; his two daughters, Vickey Finley (Josh) and Alex Edwards, all of Rock Hill; his sister, Martha Edwards; his two grandsons, Mason Conner and Jackson Finley; and his two nieces. Carolyn and Emily.Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close