Charles William "Bill" Griesbauer, 77 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Atrium Health Northeast, Concord, NC.



Bill was born January 6, 1942 in Washington, DC and the only child of the late Charles Leonard Griesbauer and the late Mary Gay Griesbauer Blackburn. Bill was a member of Saint Anne Catholic Church Parrish where he was Divine Mercy Ministry Leader and an adorer for Perpetual Adoration. Bill attended daily noon mass at The Oratory.



After graduating from Wheeling University, Wheeling West Virginia, Bill was a sales representative for various companies until he created his own clock business from which he retired. He was a Rock Hill soccer coach and a landscape designer in his neighborhood.



Bill is survived by his only child, a son, Mark Griesbauer; Bill's best friend, Rebecca A. Howell and his church family.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Griesbauer's name to Saint Anne Catholic Church, Second Century Building Fund, 1694 Bird Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel.



Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel

