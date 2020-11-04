Charles Willian Swanger
July 11, 1944 - October 31, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mr. Charles William Swanger, 76, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Mr. Swanger was born in South Point, NC, and was the son of the late Allen R Swanger, Sr. and the late Florence Hall Swanger. Mr. Swanger was retired after twenty-one years in the SC Army National Guard with the rank of Sergeant First Class (SFC). He also retired as a machine shop supervisor at Star Paper Tube. He also was a member of Masonic 416 in Newport and a Shriner holding different positions with the organization. He had a great compassion for those who severed in the armed forces. His involvement with the American Legion Frank Roach Post 34 included Post Commander, American Legion Honor Guard, and many other positions throughout his thirty-five years. In addition to his parents, Mr. Swanger was also preceded in death by his brother, Allen Ruben Swanger, Jr.
Services for Mr. Swanger will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel. 2133 Ebenezer Road with Pastor Nate Cline officiating. The burial will be 9:00 am, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC with military honors. The family will receive friends immediately following the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Mr. Swanger is survived by his spouse, Darnell Malone Swanger; his three sons, Kenneth Wayne Malone of Rock Hill, SC, Christopher Lee (Crystal Gilfillan) Swanger of Rock Hill, SC, Travis Ryan Swanger of Rock Hill, SC; his daughter, Emily Susan Swanger of Lakeland, FL; his sister, Glenda Culbertson of Rock Hill, SC; and his four grandchildren; Tyler Ryan Swanger, Hailey Nichole Swanger, Ragan Ariel Swanger, and Breigh Allyn Swanger.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made in Charles' name to the American Legion Frank Roach Post 34 Honor Guard, PO Box 2745, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or Rideability Therapeutic Riding, 937 Stallion Spirit Trail, Clover, SC 29710.
