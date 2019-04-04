Mr. Charles H. Wright, 85, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Catawba Baptist Church, with Rev. Jerry Durham and Dr. Ron Richardson officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.
Born in Anderson, SC, Mr. Wright was the son of the late Jefferson Woodlaw Wright and the late Annie Edwards Wright. He was also preceded in death by six siblings. He was a US Navy veteran serving during the Korean War and was retired from Duke Energy with 17 years of service. He enjoyed being outdoors and woodworking. He attended Catawba Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Martha Carolyn Burns Wright; his children, Pamela McDonald and Deena (Joe) Strickland, both of Rock Hill and Chris (Sherry) Wright of McConnells; his grandchildren, Baxter, Addie, Abea, Sally, Dakota, Alice and Ashlyn; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 pm-2:30 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Catawba Baptist Church, 1450 South Anderson Road, Rock Hill, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Wright's name to Providence Care Hospice 1736 Old York Rd., York, SC, 29745 or Catawba Baptist Church, 1450 S. Anderson Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Wright family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 4, 2019