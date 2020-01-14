Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlie Alexander Shugart. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Charlie Alexander Shugart joined his Lord and Savior in Heaven on January 11, 2020 at the age of 87. Born and raised in Rock Hill, SC, Charlie is the son of the late A. N. Shugart, Sr. and late Lilly Elkins Shugart.



Charlie spent many of his younger years proudly serving our country in the US Navy for 4 years, and would often reminisce about his experiences and many friendships he made during that time. Upon fulfilling his duty in the military, Charlie began his career at Bowater, earning the nickname "Big Hank", and retiring 33 years later. He filled his retirement years by spending time with family, gardening, woodworking, hunting, fishing, pulling for the Atlanta Braves, and any other excuse he could find to be outdoors.



Services for Charlie will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Lakewood Baptist Church, 3520 Mt. Gallant Road with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park - South Cherry Road. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 12:30 pm until 1:45 pm at the church and other times at the home.



Charlie was loved by many, including his sons Marty (Renee) Shugart, Scott Shugart (Barbara Snow), Darryl (Mellen) Shugart, his daughter, Karen Shugart, and daughter in love, Kelly Brindle. Left to cherish his memory are also his grandchildren, Candace (Bryan) Martin, Ashlyn (Leo) Chavez, Taylor (Kayla) Shugart, Bailey (Kyle) Gregory, Rachel Shugart, Neely Shugart and Isaac Shugart, as well as, great grandchildren Austin Martin, Lilyana Chavez, Maria Chavez, and Harper Gregory.



Charlie is brother to A.N "Junior" Shugart, Jr. (Connie), Faye Malone, and Shelby Moore (Donald). He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Jackson Shugart, son, Lance Shugart, brothers, Oscar Marvin Shugart and Carlton "Pete" Shugart, and sister, Alma Donette Good.



Memorials may be made in Mr. Shugart's name to Providence Hospice Care, 1736 Old York Road, York, SC 29745 or , 919 N. Michigan Ave., Ste 1100, Chicago, IL, 60611-1676



