Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlie Boss Thorne. View Sign Service Information Parker Funeral Home 870 Saluda Street Rock Hill , SC 29730 (803)-329-1414 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Charlie Boss Thorne, 65, of 222 Green Street, Rock Hill, SC was born on March 2, 1954 in Chester County, SC. He was the son of the late John Lewis Thorne Sr. and Aleathia Belton Thorne. He departed this life on July 3, 2019. Charlie attended the public schools of Rock Hill, SC and did maintenance and warehouse work.



Charlie was an avid gardener and fisherman. He could always be found digging and planting in his vegetable garden. When he wasn't gardening, he was on the river for the catch of the day. More importantly, Charlie extended a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a humble and compassionate man and was greatly loved by his family and friends. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Cleo Phillips of Rock Hill SC; his brother, Levi Thorne (Viola) of Rock Hill, SC; his sisters, Patricia Crosby (Samuel), Ella Mae Davis, Louise Smith and Janie Belle McCoy (Joe) all of Rock Hill, SC and Tina Ann Miller (Robert) of Bakersfield, CA as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Lewis Thorne Sr. and Aleathia Belton Thorne; his brothers, James Thorne and John Thorne Jr.; his sister, Carolyn Thorne; his maternal and paternal grandparents, Levi and Rosia Belton and Janie Spray and Ervin Thorne, respectively. The wake is from 6:00 -8:00 PM, Friday, July 12 and the funeral service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM, both at Parker Funeral Home in Rock Hill, SC. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Charlie Boss Thorne, 65, of 222 Green Street, Rock Hill, SC was born on March 2, 1954 in Chester County, SC. He was the son of the late John Lewis Thorne Sr. and Aleathia Belton Thorne. He departed this life on July 3, 2019. Charlie attended the public schools of Rock Hill, SC and did maintenance and warehouse work.Charlie was an avid gardener and fisherman. He could always be found digging and planting in his vegetable garden. When he wasn't gardening, he was on the river for the catch of the day. More importantly, Charlie extended a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a humble and compassionate man and was greatly loved by his family and friends. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Cleo Phillips of Rock Hill SC; his brother, Levi Thorne (Viola) of Rock Hill, SC; his sisters, Patricia Crosby (Samuel), Ella Mae Davis, Louise Smith and Janie Belle McCoy (Joe) all of Rock Hill, SC and Tina Ann Miller (Robert) of Bakersfield, CA as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Lewis Thorne Sr. and Aleathia Belton Thorne; his brothers, James Thorne and John Thorne Jr.; his sister, Carolyn Thorne; his maternal and paternal grandparents, Levi and Rosia Belton and Janie Spray and Ervin Thorne, respectively. The wake is from 6:00 -8:00 PM, Friday, July 12 and the funeral service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM, both at Parker Funeral Home in Rock Hill, SC. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Herald on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close