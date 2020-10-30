1/
Charlie Carver
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
Charlie Carver
December 12, 1956 - October 28, 2020
McConnells, South Carolina - Charles "Charlie" Ray Carver, 63 of McConnells, S.C. passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Levine Cancer Institute.
A graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with Rev. Mark Stewart officiating.
Charlie was born December 12, 1956 to Margie Brandon Carver and the late Bobby Ray Carver.
He is survived by his wife, Marian Teigue Carver, daughters, Tonya Davis (Clint), Tiffani Hagy (Matt), mother, Margie Carver, sister, Cindy McDaniel (Billy), brothers, Darrell Carver (Rita), Marshall Carver (Laura), sister, Becky Rockholt (David), sister, Cherly Moss (Scott), grandchildren, Cole Davis and Jameson Hagy.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society,
6000 Fairview Road, Suite 200, Charlotte, N.C. 28210.
Online Condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Carver family.


Published in The Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 29, 2020
I'm so so sorry to hear about Charlie's passing my prayers for his family at this time. I grew up in church with Charlie and his mom Margie he was an amazing man gonna be missed by so many
Lisa Martin
Friend
Thank You.
