Charlie M. Coleman 85, of 3130 West End Rd. Carlisle SC, passed away on Sunday Oct. 18, 2020 at his home. Graveside service will be held on Thursday Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:00pm at Weeping Mary Baptist Church in Blair SC, with Rev. Cedric Boyd officiating. Viewing 2-6pm on Wed. at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at the home. Due to Covid 19 please everyone is asked to social distance and wear a mask at the viewing, home visitation and funeral.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store