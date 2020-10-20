1/
Charlie M. Coleman
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Charlie M. Coleman 85, of 3130 West End Rd. Carlisle SC, passed away on Sunday Oct. 18, 2020 at his home. Graveside service will be held on Thursday Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:00pm at Weeping Mary Baptist Church in Blair SC, with Rev. Cedric Boyd officiating. Viewing 2-6pm on Wed. at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at the home. Due to Covid 19 please everyone is asked to social distance and wear a mask at the viewing, home visitation and funeral.

Published in The Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
OCT
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Weeping Mary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 20, 2020
Sorry for your loss keep the family in my prayers.
Jacquetta L Knox
Friend
