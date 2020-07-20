Charlie Walter Westbrook, Sr., 78, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery, 4290 Old York Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend J. Wayne Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Westbrook was the son of the late Barber Alexander Westbrook and the late Mary Alewine Westbrook. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Blackwell Westbrook; his brothers, Bobby Westbrook, Jack Westbrook, and Wylie Westbrook. Mr. Westbrook was a US Army Veteran and retired from Bowater Carolina Corporation with 35 years of service. He was a member of Mount Holly United Methodist Church. Mr. Westbrook was a huge fan of the game of baseball, particularly the Atlanta Braves, and he loved spending time with his grandkids on the family farm growing produce and fishing the ponds.
Mr. Westbrook is survived by two sons, Charlie (Susan) Westbrook Jr., and Daryl Westbrook both of Rock Hill; his grandchildren, Charlie (Nikki) Westbrook, III of Liberty, SC, Bailey Westbrook and DJ Westbrook both of Rock Hill; his brother, Howard (Diane) Westbrook of Rock Hill, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Westbrook's name to Mt Holly United Methodist Church Building Fund,1996 Mt Holly Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
