Mr. Charles Crawford Whitaker, 73, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at William Jennings Bryan Dorn VAMC in Columbia, SC.



Mr. Whitaker was born in Kershaw County SC, and the son of the late John Whitaker and the late Lorraine Welch Whitaker. He was retired from Ross Distribution as an order filler and was of the Baptist faith. He was a U. S. Army veteran serving in Vietnam and a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed bowling and fishing. In addition to his parents, Mr. Whitaker was preceded in death by his wife, Dianne Craig Whitaker; his son, Keith Eugene Whitaker, his sisters, Margaret Parude, Nancy Harris, and Katherine Quarles; and his brother, James Thomas.



A memorial service for Mr. Whitaker will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 E. White Street, Rock Hill. The family will receive friends at his brother's home, 7538 Ember Ln, Heath Springs, SC.



Mr. Whitaker is survived by his sons, Charles Timothy Whitaker of Rock Hill and James Crawford Whitaker of Lancaster; his daughter, Cheryl Whitaker (James) Johnson of Lancaster; his grandchildren: David Whitaker, Michael Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Kent Scott, Matthew Scott, Cory Whitaker, Courtney Whitaker, Shana Johnson, Candice Johnson, Makayla Scott, and Amber Scott; his 16 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Myrtis Deese of Lancaster and Vickie (Tommy) Sanders of Las Vegas, NV; his brother, John (Pam) Whitaker of Heath Springs; his father-in-law, Wylie W. Craig; his brothers-in-law, Junior and Buddy Craig; and his sister-in-law, Janice Craig Stamm.



